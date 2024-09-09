Lacson reveals Ledesma will run for congressman in 2025

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson revealed on Saturday that former Congressman Jules Ledesma will make a comeback in the first district in the coming May 2025 elections.

" He will make a comeback for one term only," Lacson said.

Incumbent congressman Gerardo Valmayor will give way and will not run for any position, Lacson added.

He also announced that Love Negros and Unega will field Don Salvador Benedicto Mayor Marxlen Dela Cruz for board member along with incumbent board member Araceli Somosa while board member Rommel Debulgado will run as City Councilor of San Carlos City.

Dela Cruz said his brother Nehemias Dela Cruz, Jr. will run for Mayor of DSB.

Lacson in his speech during the Unega's general assembly said " I feel at home and thank you very much for the cooperation that you have shown. I'm sorry if I have frustrated you sometimes when what you're asking for does not come on time but rest assured that we were always working to deliver what you've asked for.

I think I have shown in the last five years that I am not favoring anyone. I tried to help as much as the province could afford. I thank Unega for the very coalition in the last five years. The law allows the governor for another term and I'm hoping and praying that this coalition will continue up to 2028 and beyond,". (TDE)