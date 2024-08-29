Lacson says Benitez to become DILG Secretary is possible

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said it is possible that Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez could be appointed as Secretary of the Deparrment of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

" That's possible because Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos, Jr. is bent on running for the Senate.

If he aspires he has to resign," Lacson said.

"That's possible but I don't know an inside info about that," Lacson said.

Benitez earlier said that one of his options is to get an appointment in the national government.

On August 21, Benitez issued an official statement of support for Abalos in relation to the allegation of unnecessary and excessive force used by the PNP during the operation undertaken within the premises of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on June 10, 2024, to serve the arrest warrants against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for various cases.

"I fully support Secretary Abalos and his efforts to combat child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation. His leadership in these areas, along with the various programs adopted by the DILG, ensures that law enforcement operates with integrity and accountability.

We stand by the Secretary as

investigations into the recent operation on June 10, 2024, proceed, confident that justice and transparency will prevail. Bacolod City remains

committed to working with the national government to protect our citizens and uphold the law," Benitez stated in his official statement.

Meanwhile Lacson endorses Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel " Javi" Benitez to run for congressman in the Third district in the coming 2025 elections following the appointment of his uncle Jose Francisco Benitez as Director General of TESDA.

"He is the logical choice for the post. He's more than competent for the position. I know he can handle that," Lacson pointed out on Wednesday.

However the governor said we have to wait for the decision of the mayor.

"Mayor Javi will make that decision, I believe that the first term mayor is more comfortable with an executive position," Lacson said.

Benitez ruining as congressman already got the endorsement of his father Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez and Secretary Benitez as well as by the respective Municipal and City Councils of the localities under the Third District.(TDE)