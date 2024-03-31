Lacson says Iloilo guv backs NIR

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson confirmed the support of Iloilo Governor Arturo Defensor Jr. to the creation of Negros Island Region (NIR).

Lacson on Sunday, March 31, said that his counterpart actually supports the creation of NIR.

"I thank him for this. He understands that the creation of NIR will, and I quote, lead to improved administrative organization," Lacson said.

Defensor said that it is advantageous for Negros Island to have its own separate regional government agency offices.

He pointed out that separate regional offices in Negros would prevent the need for crossing the sea to conduct transactions in Iloilo City, which currently acts as the hub for the regional offices of Western Visayas, or Region 6.

"The separation caused by the sea justifies the need for Negros to have its own regional offices, leading to improved administrative organization," he added.

Defensor also cited the potential benefits of creating the NIR, particularly given the geographic cohesion of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental on the same island.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have passed the NIR bill.

The NIR was initially established in 2015 through Executive Order No. 183 by the late president Benigno Aquino III but was subsequently dissolved in 2017 by former president Rodrigo Duterte through Executive Order No. 38.*