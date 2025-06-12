Lacson seeks DENR intervention in operation of palm oil plantation

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has asked for the intervention of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the operations of Hacienda Asia Plantations, Inc. (Hapi) in Candoni town without securing an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

In his letter dated June 9, 2025, addressed to Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Lacson said Hapi's activities have raised significant concerns among local communities, civil society organizations, and the provincial government.

He said during the meetings held in Candoni on November 7, 2024, and the Multi-Partite Monitoring Team (MMT) meeting on January 23, 2025, Hapi acknowledged the need to secure an ECC before proceeding with its plantation establishment activities.

However, despite this acknowledgment and the subsequent directive from the MMT to secure the ECC, Hapi has failed to obtain the necessary document to date, he added.

The governor noted that the MMT, composed of representatives from DENR Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)- Provincial Environmental Management Unit (Pemu) Negros Occidental, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Kabankalan, LGU Candoni, Provincial Environment Management Office (Pemo) Negros Occidental, Barangay officials concerned, Civil Society Organization, and Indigenous Peoples (IP) representatives, had discussed the need of Hapi to secure an ECC during the Exit Conference of the MMT on March 20, 2025.

Unfortunately, Lacson said Hapi has continued to conduct earth-moving activities, causing potential harm to the environment, without the requisite ECC.

In light of these developments, he said there is already an online petition filed by Negrosanon Initiatives on Climate in the Environment (Nice), a local civil society organization, calling for the immediate stoppage of environmental destruction caused by Hapi operations.

He added the petition highlights the concerns of the local community and underscores the need for urgent action to protect the environment.

“I respectfully request that your office take immediate action to address the environmental concerns surrounding Hapi's operations. As the chief executive of DENR, your leadership is crucial in ensuring that environmental laws and regulations are enforced and that the rights of local communities are protected,” Lacson said.

The petition stated that in 2009, DENR awarded a 25-year Integrated Forest Management Agreement (Ifma) to Hapi, a joint venture between the Consunji family's Sirawai Plywood and Lumber Corporation and Alfred Joseph Araneta.

The project involves converting approximately 6,652 hectares of forest and grassland in Barangays Gatuslao, Agboy, and Payauan into a palm oil plantation. Notably, around 4,000 hectares of this land are inhabited by IPs.

Approximately 1,000 families face displacement due to the expansion of the palm oil plantation, with many having cultivated these lands for generations, growing crops such as corn, pineapple, sugarcane, and vegetables.

The ongoing palm oil project threatens to destroy critical forest areas, pollute water systems, displace farming communities, and exhibit blatant disregard for the law, the petition added. (MAP)