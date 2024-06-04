Lacson sees more political noise in coming months

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said he is expecting more political noise in the coming months as the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy draws near for the 2025 midterm elections.

"The lines are being drawn already," Lacson said, referring to the camps of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Lacson recently was one of the members of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) who joined the party's formal forging of alliance with PBBM's Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Lakas was the first to forge a coalition with the PFP, then the NPC, and the National Unity Party (NUP).

Lacson said he is not certain yet if the members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) will join a national political party.

He also said that during the forging of the alliance, the national parties have not yet endorsed any senatorial candidate for 2025.

Earlier, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez led the mass resignation from PDP. He said they were most likely to join PFP.

Lacson said certain right now is the alliance of their local parties, which is the Love Negros and Untied Negros Alliance (Unega).*