Lacson, Sotto, Lapid formalize senatorial bid for 2025 polls

Former senators Panfilo Lacson, Vicente Sotto III, and Senator Lito Lapid, who are members of the Macho bloc, have formalized their senatorial bid for the 2025 national and local elections on Wednesday.

The three reelectionists, who are also part of the Marcos administration’s senatorial lineup, filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) on the second day of the COC filing at the Manila Hotel Tent City.

In a short interaction with the press, Sotto vowed to prioritize pushing for laws that will rightsize the government, introduce a 14-month pay for private sector employees, and outlaw fake news and online content.

Lacson, on the other hand, said his legislative agenda would be aligned with the Marcos administration's priorities and with his personal credo that “what is right must be kept right, what is wrong must be set right”.

“I do not have to reinvent myself. I pledge to continue not availing of the pork barrel allocation in any shape or form,” he said.

“I will continue being a vanguard if you will of the annual national budget to the best of my ability. I will have President Bongbong Marcos pursue his administration programs to benefit the majority of the Filipino people,” he added.

Lapid, should he secure another term, said he would expand the free legal assistance program for poor Filipinos and advance a legislation that further promotes tourism.

“Naging vice governor ako ng Pampanga at tatlong termino ako bilang gobernador. Pang-tatlong beses na rin ako bilang senador, siguro sa experience puwede nang manungkulan ulit, at ulit bigyan sana ako ng pagkakataon (I served as a vice governor once and thrice as a governor of Pampanga. This would be my third time for the Senate, I think if we are to base it on experience I am qualified to run again, and I hope I get another opportunity),” he said.

Asked what role the Macho bloc would play should the three win the Senate race next year, Sotto said they would look into the review of law enforcement and efficacy of government services, among others.

Marcos earlier vouched for the three after announcing a grand alliance of five major political parties in the country, including the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), which Sotto and Lapid are part of.

Lacson earlier said he is a guest candidate of the NPC and is running as an independent candidate. (PNA)