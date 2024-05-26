Lacson still confident in NIR law passage

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose is still confident that the Negros Island Region (NIR) bill will still be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The bill was approved not because of the personalities who supported it but based on merits," Lacson said Sunday, May 26.

Concerns were raised by some sectors in Negros that the bill may have hit a hitch after the ouster of former Senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Zubiri, whose father is from Negros Occidental, is recognized as the one who shepherded the bill that seeks the creation of the NIR.

Meanwhile, Presidential sister Senator Imee Marcos expressed confidence that his brother would sign the law creating the NIR.

"I am certain he will sign it but not certain when maybe it will be scheduled in a short while because there are so many bills pending for signing," Marcos said.

Marcos visited Cadiz City last week.

The senator said the creation of NIR requires a huge budget that's why budget consideration is probably being undertaken now.

"I don't believe there should be a problem," Marcos said.*