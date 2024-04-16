Lacson still hopeful of PBBM's signature on NIR

Despite the opposition of the Diocese of Dumaguete, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is still hopeful that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will sign a law creating the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Lacson said Monday, April 15, he welcomes the opposition of Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes.

"I welcome the opposition. At least there is another side so that all available information would be known to the president," Lacson said.

However, he said such stand of the diocese that Negros Oriental is inferior to Negros Occidental is not new and not true also.

"I hope the president would still be in favor of NIR," Lacson said.

He said he had not personally talked to the president when he visited the province on April 8 but Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer told him that Marcos also made the same assurance that he will sign the NIR during their private conversation.*