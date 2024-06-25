Lacson tells La Castellana LGU to identify relocation site

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson tells the local government of La Castellana to look for a relocation site for the residents who are residing at the four-kilometer permanent Danger Zone of Kanlaon Volcano.

Lacson said the provincial government is ready to help the LGU.

“We will continue to monitor Kanlaon and wait

for the recommendation of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). If it calms down for a long period we can declare it’s already safe,” Lacson said.

Phivolcs experts recommended that the four-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) should be cleared of residents for their safety after the volcano’s phreatic eruption last June 3.

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan said they would like to relocate the residents within the PDZ composed of about 300 families however she said they needed support because it entails a huge budget.

“Let them identify the site and hopefully there is an area near their present location considering that most of them wouldn’t want to be relocated,” Lacson said.

“We can help the LGU especially since it will be the permanent place for those who will be relocated,” the governor added. (TDE)