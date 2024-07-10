Bacolod

Lacson to deliver provincial address in August

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. (File photo)

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will deliver his State of the Province Address during the regular session of the Sanggunian Panlalawigan of Negros Occidental in August.

Lacson said his SOPA will highlight the achievements of his administration in the field of agriculture, food security assistance to barangays, infrastructure, and scholarship programs.

Early this year, the governor confirmed that he will seek reelection in 2025 under the existing coalition between  Love Negros and  United Negros Alliance (UNegA) which was forged in 2019. (TDE)

