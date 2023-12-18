Lacson to drug positive employees: Suffer the consequences of your actions

"You will suffer the consequences of your action."

This was the message of Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to the 20 employees of the provincial government who were tested positive for illegal drug use.

"As I said before, we will deal with it in accordance with the Civil Service Rules," the governor said.

This is based on the result of the two-day mandatory drug test held last week on all Capitol employees.

Of the total number, 19 tested positive for shabu and one for marijuana.

The results also showed that 16 other employees had faint traces of shabu use, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said.

They are part of the 2,300 provincial government employees and elected officials who underwent the drug tests on December 11 and 12.

Lacson said they will still need confirmatory tests.

Diaz said job orders, contract of service, and casual employees who tested positive for illegal drugs will not be renewed in 2024

Those who are regular employees will face administrative charges, he said.*