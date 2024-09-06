Lacson to submit 2025 budget proposal to SP in October

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will submit the proposed 2025 provincial close to P6 billion to the Sangguniang Panlalawogan in October.

Lacson said among his priorities next year is the constitution of more farm-to-market roads which he mentioned during his State of the Provincial Address two weeks ago.

Many local government units are asking for more farm-to-market roads, the governor said.

After the successful installation of a rubberized track oval at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City followed by La Carlota City, next year they will also install one in Manapla.

Talisay and Bago cities are also requesting rubberized track ovals, he added.

Lacson said the installation of such facilities is geared towards strengthening Negros Occidental's sports program.

Also, a priority next year is the improvement of the Mambukal Resort in Murcia over the renovation of the Paglaum Sports Complex in Bacolod City,Lacson said.

As far as the Pagalum is concerned they will just make sure it is safe to use, he said.

The Negros Occidental provincial government's 2025 National Tax Allotment will be P5,823,485,130 or an increase of P918,771,586. (TDE)