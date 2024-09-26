Lacson unfazed by Palanca's plan to challenge him in 2025 election

Negros Occ..Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the plan of former Victorias City Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca to challenge him in the 2025 elections will not affect his plan to seek reelection.

"Anybody can run for any government position," Lacson said.

He said it would not affect or alter his plans to run for another term as it is allowed by law.

"We cannot choose our opponent but we will be putting on the table what we have done in the last six years and let the people decide," he pointed out.

He said that he wants the people to see what has happened in Negros Occidental.

"How has the provincial government managed Negros Occidental. It's not about me it's about the whole government including the department heads and employees," he also said.

The governor said he will file his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC)at 3 pm on October 3.

He said he would file his CoC with his coalition partner Board Member Jose Benito Alonso as his vice gubernatorial tandem.

I have invited the other congressional candidates if they want to join us on that day, he said.

Lacson said he also invited the candidates for board members. (TDE)