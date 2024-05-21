Lacson urges LGUs to solarize city, municipal halls

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson urged the mayors in the province to solarize their city and municipal halls.

Lacson made the call during the opening program of the Renewable Energy Week at the Ayala Mall Capitol Central in Bacolod City on Monday, May 20.

"We are encouraging all mayors to solarize their rooftops," Lacson said, referring them to exhibitors that offer products for those who want to solarize government buildings.

In his address, Lacson said RE Week is a continuation of the conversations of the first Provincial Stakeholders Consultative Power Summit.

"We bring together our key people from the national government, our local government officials, and our people in business and industry, the academe, as well as our energy consumers, to further engage with each other for energy security and collective greener future," he pointed out.

Lacson said he signed Executive Order No. 24-09 declaring every third week of May every year as Provincial Renewable Energy Week in Negros Occidental.

"This is because we recognize the urgent need to address climate change, ensure energy security and promote sustainable development," he also said.

He added that renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass, are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and critical in addressing these concerns."

"It is necessary to create awareness, educate our community, and celebrate renewable energy technologies so our people will be encouraged to adopt these in their homes, businesses, and communities," Lacson said.

The governor said that local chief executives should join the RE movement.

"If they have to do it through an ordinance in their respective LGUs, by all means, do it," he said.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, president of the Negros Association of Chief Executives (ACE), said renewable energy should be the norm in Negros Occidental.

"Renewable energy is cheaper, more reliable, and better for our environmental conservation efforts, and local governments play a very important role," he said.

Benitez said that the planned New Government Center of Victorias would have canopy-type solar-powered roofs and rain catchments to collect rainwater to be used for watering the plants.

The building is designed from the ground up to use minimal energy and feasibility studies on how energy and wind flow are used, he added.*