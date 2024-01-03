Lacson urges local officials to surpass achievements in 2023

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson called on the elected officials in the province to surpass the good things they have achieved in 2023.

"The Negrenses deserve nothing less. We thank God for all the blessings and for all the challenges that, by His grace, we were able to overcome," Lacson said Tuesday, January 2.

"To all my beloved Negrenses, I pray that the coming year will bring blessings, joy, and prosperity to everyone," he added.

The province received national recognition for its outstanding local initiatives, Lacson said, but also sustained losses in its multi-billion hog industry due to African swine fever, hog cholera, and other swine diseases.

Lacson, who chairs the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Western Visayas, received the Gawad Parangal from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) during its fifth founding anniversary at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He was cited for his efforts in making a positive impact on society and working for the convergence of efforts to attain the goal of ending the local armed conflict.

Negros Occidental was awarded the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) on December 14, 2023, by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The provincial government received an SGLG marker and an incentive fund of P4 million for the feat.*