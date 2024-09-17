Lacson will wait for DILG's reinstatement of Diaz

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said they will wait for the reinstatement order of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz following the dismissal order of the Ombudsman.

"I personally thought that there was no damage done. In that case of Diaz I'm glad that the Ombudsman reconsidered and lowered the penalty from six months to one-month suspension," Lacson said.

Lacson said Diaz has been his partner since day one and he will continue to be the partner, he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the administrative charges against Diaz II, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. and Executive Assistant Chery Sheila Valenzuela for lack of merit filed by Atty. Roxenne Sumanting.

In a decision dated July 17, 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the charges of serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority, Grabe misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and oppression against the said provincial officials.

The Ombudsman also modified its November 10, 2023 decision against Diaz and Valenzuela who were found guilty of violating section 7(b)(2), about Section 11(b), of RA 6713 and, under Section 10(b), Rule III of Administrative Order No. 07, as amended, is meted the penalty of suspension from FROM THE SERVICE FOR ONE MONTH WITHOUT PAY.

If the penalty of suspension cannot be imposed due to respondents' separation or retirement from the service, the alternative penalty of fine equivalent to their respective basic salary for one month payable to the Office of the Ombudsman shall be imposed against them.

Diaz said this is a partial victory for them and that he will wait for the reinstatement order from the Department of Interior and Local Government since the Ombudsman has reduced its suspension from six months to one month. He served the suspension effective June 7. (TDE)