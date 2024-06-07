Lahar flow alert still up in La Castellana

Lahar flow alert is still up, especially during heavy rains, said La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan, citing the advice from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

She said Thursday, June 6, that they were able to clear the areas in two affected barangays, especially those that overflowed from the roads in Barangay Bi-ak na Bato.

In Barangay Masulog, she said the lahar flow affected some creeks.

"Based on Phivolcs, the flow was lahar because of some hot small stones," Mangilimutan said.

"Phivolcs advised continuous monitoring of any possible lahar flow, and affected residents were also urged to immediately proceed to the evacuation centers in case of heavy rains. " the mayor further said.

Lahar came from Kanlaon Volcano as a result of a phreatic eruption on Monday, June 3.

Mangilimutan, meanwhile, said they were able to address the water problem in their locality by conducting water rationing. They narrowed water purifiers from Cadiz City and Kabankalan City while Himamaylan City also lent their water tanks and the provincial government has also sent water containers.

She said the four-kilometer danger radius zone from Kanlaon is strictly observed.*