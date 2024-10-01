Lakas-CMD distributes CONA for local bets

Lakas-CMD Party distributed the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance of its members in the province, on Monday in Talisay City.

Abang Lingood Partylist Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano said he facilitated the distribution of CONA and ceremonial oath-taking of its members. He said he used to do the same with former Fifth District Rep. Marilou Arroyo in the previous election.

Paduano also facilitated the Zoom message of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez who is the Lakas CMD President.

Paduano said the CONA of their members is signed by Rep.Manuel Jose Dalipe, who is the Lakas Executive Vice President.

The members of the party in the province who are incumbent mayors and mayoralty aspirants are Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Manapla Mayoral Aspirant Mika Escalante, Talisay City Mayoralty aspirant Rowena Lizares, Don Salvador Benedicto Mayoralty aspirant JR Dela Cruz, La Castellana Mayoralty aspirant Añejo Nicor and Silay City Mayoralty aspirant Mark Golez.

Lakas has also seven Vice Mayors and 46 councilor members in the province, Paduano added.

Golez said he has cleared everything with Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez and TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez about his decision to switch to Lakas and that they have all advised him to do so.

Reports have it that Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas follows the rule on the equity of the incumbent.

Paduano meanwhile confirmed that he will support the decision of Bacolod City Vice Mayor Elcid Familiaran to seek a higher position in the coming election.

They would not reveal yet what specific position Familiaran will be running. But Paduano said he is not running against Bacolod Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez.