‘LAMHITANAY’ | Cadiz City's Dinagsa Festival generates about P700M in income

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr. said Sunday, January 28, that up to P700 million in income was generated by the residents from the two-week celebration of the 50th Dinagsa Festival.

The income comes from beer, chicken inasal, dried fish, and others.

Escalante also said they expect to surpass the number of crowd during the festivities this year from last year's record of 450,000.

He said he even requested from Ceres Bus for an additional 200 trips during the festival in addition to their regular trips.

"Cadiz City is an open city that we wanted our visitors and guests satisfied with what they expect from the celebration," Escalante added.

People have been partying on the streets all over and despite of “lamhitanay” of water-based paints, the celebration went on peacefully, Escalante further said.

He placed the city's allocation of P25 million for the entire two-week activities during the festival.

Meanwhile, Escalante said he is open to Constitutional Amendment for as long as it touches only the Economic Provisions.

He said that more foreign-funded projects especially on solar energy are expected to open soon in the city as many investors have signified their interest to invest in the project.

As per the Commission on Elections (Comelec) record, the signature campaign for People's Initiative has already gathered 14,300 signatures and it is still ongoing.*