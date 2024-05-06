LandBank Sipalay branch moves to new home

The Landbank of the Philippines, Inc. – Sipalay Branch has officially transferred to its new and permanent home on May 6, after thirty-two (32) years of serving Sipalaynons at their old office at the Old City Hall, Barangay 2.

Just outside of Old City Hall and in a more convenient location, the new office is more spacious than the previous one and can cater to more clients. It also has several parking spaces for clients, new Automated Teller Machines (ATM), and a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM).

Vivian Cañonero, head of LBP Western Visayas Branches Group, thanked the City Government of Sipalay through City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, Vice Mayor Oscar Montilla Jr., and former Mayor Soledad Montilla for their unending support to LBP that made the project a reality.

She also extended her thanks to the Sipalaynon depositors for their continued patronage.

Lizares expressed her gratitude to the management of LBP for being a vital partner of the city. The city government previously applied for loans from the bank to fund several of its key development projects and programs.

She also looks forward to the growth and development of the Sipalay branch.

Cañonero also informed everyone that the new LBP branch will offer a wider range of products through their lending programs.

Through the expanded programs, Sipalaynons can now apply for salary loans, car loans, and housing loans in the new branch. (PR)