Lasallian places 5th in electronics engineers exam; USLS excels in electronics technicians board

The University of St. La Salle (USLS) has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence as it surpassed the national passing rates in both the Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians licensure exams held in October 2023, results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) showed.

In the Electronics Engineers board exam, USLS achieved an overall passing rate of 38.71 percent, exceeding the national average of 33.36 percent. Notably, Jon Marc Torred secured a remarkable fifth place in the exam (86.90%).

Among the newly minted Lasallian electronics engineers who achieved this feat are Kalvin Barcelona, Ryan Bignotia, Jhustine Cañete, Wendel Ryan Castor, Kryzl Deceo, Matthew Prinze Lim, Jana Beatrice Peña, Andrei Philippe Rodero, Andrew Salado, Christian Jay Suñga, Jon Marc Torred, and Mary Gracelle Villaruz.

Meanwhile, in the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination, USLS outperformed the national average with an impressive overall passing rate of 88 percent, compared to the national passing rate of 73.52 percent. A total of 22 takers from USLS successfully passed the examination.

The list of successful Electronics Technicians takers from USLS includes Vannesa Abastillas, Kalvin Barcelona, Ryan Bignotia, Marley Nicah Bilbar, Ma. Reyna Lou Buerom, Joan Marie Banguanga, Jhustine Cañete, Wendel Ryan Castor, Lady Marielle Ferraris, Gecar Folio, Adrian Siegfred Go, Dylan Hebrona, Marhinesse Javier, Matthew Prinze Lim, Maelen Olindang, Jana Beatrice Peña, John Philip Polvora, Andrei Philippe Rodero, Andrew Salado, Adrianne Saplagio, Jon Marc Torred, and Christian Jay Sunga.

The entire Lasallian community extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful passers and commends the University’s College of Engineering and Technology for achieving this significant milestone.

This exceptional performance in the licensure examinations reflects the ongoing mission of USLS to empower its students and shape their promising futures in their chosen careers. (PR)