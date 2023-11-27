Lasallians plant mangroves, clean up Tomongtong eco-trail

Forty-one senior high school students of the University of St. La Salle (USLS) in Bacolod City led about 175 participants from various sectors in the mangrove-planting and coastal cleanup activities at the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail in Barangay Tomongtong E. B. Magalona Saturday [Nov. 25].

The activity was organized by the ABM (Accountancy, Business, and Management) Council of the Liceo Student Government, led by ABM Governor Maia Lianza Malacon, Vice Governor Danielle Marie Golez, Secretary Raya Beatrice Mombay, and Treasurer Ethan Matthew Vicete.

The USLS participants included Grades 11 and 12 ABM students and 13 faculty members.

Also joining them were 36 staff and volunteers of the Office of 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez. The staff included District Officer Paz Marie Valenciano, E. B. Magalona Coordinator Sonia Macapagal, and Communications Consultant La-arni Aguilar.

They were joined by about 50 officials and members of the Tomongtong Barangay Council, Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail Women Workers' Assocation, and Tomongtong Fisherfolks Association.

About 35 officers and members of the Association of Tourism Workers of Negros Occidental (ATWoNO), who earlier conducted a separate Christmas sharing activity for 50 beneficiaries in Tomongtong, also joined them.

Together, they have planted about 300 mangrove seedlings and conducted cleanup drive at the eco-trail, according to MENRO-designate Jojo Vargas.

Upon arrival at the eco-trail, the USLS students attended a short orientation by Vargas. He oriented them on the importance of mangroves in the shoreline and in the marine ecosystem, as well as how to properly plant mangrove seedlings.

Representing Mayor Marvin Malacon at the program was his son, Matthew Louis Malacon, now an executive assistant to the mayor.

Matthew Louis expressed appreciation to the USLS students for initiating the activity and thanked all the participants for spending their weekend doing a worthwhile activity for the environment.

He also thanked the fisherfolks and women workers for their collective effort in making the eco-trail an emerging tourist destination.

For her part, Maia Lianza, daughter of the mayor, said she suggested to the ABM Student Council to hold a mangrove-planting and cleanup drive at the Tomongtong eco-trail.

"I wanted to shine light on the beauties of the municipality, to allow the public to discover the 'hidden gem' of Negros. At the same time, we took this as an opportunity to teach our fellow Ka-ABMs the importance of gaining awareness on our Corporate Environmental Responsibility as future entrepreneurs in the industry," she stressed.

At the end of the program, Maia Lianza and her fellow officers presented certificates of appreciation to Mayor Marvin Malacon, MENRO-designate Jojo Vargas, Tomongtong Barangay Council, headed by Punong Barangay Haydiginia Bendecion, Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail Women Workers' Associstion, and Tomongtong Fisherfolks Association.

Meanwhile, Vargas added that the mangrove-planting and cleanup drive activities were also part of the 19th Provincial Wildlife Month celebration.

Also attending the activity were Executive Assistant Debbie Ann Monte, Municipal Tourism Officer-designate Ma. Teresa Alvarez, HRMO head Isabel Armila Patrata, Local Youth Development Officer Joel Antonio, and Consultant Danny Dangcalan. (PR)