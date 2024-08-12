LCDOP holds election for the organization's officer

The Liga ng mga Cooperative Officers ng Pilipinas (LCDOP), Negros Occidental Chapter recently held its much-anticipated election for the organization's officers last August 8, 2024 at Training Room, TLDC Bldg. San Juan Street, Bacolod City.

This event marked a significant moment for the cooperative sector in Negros Occidental, emphasizing the importance of leadership in advancing the cooperative movement and its various socio-economic initiatives.

The election saw active participation from various cooperative leaders across the region showcasing a democratic process that underscores the cooperative principles of equality and solidarity.

Members gathered to cast their votes, reflecting their commitment to choosing leaders who can drive positive change and foster growth within the cooperative sector.

Brenda C. Burdeos was elected as the President of the Liga ng mga Cooperative Officers ng Pilipinas (LCDOP), Negros Occidental Chapter.

Her election is a testament to her extensive experience, dedication, and vision for the cooperative movement.

As President, Burdeos is expected to lead with a focus on strengthening the cooperative sector, promoting sustainability, and enhancing the welfare of cooperatives in Negros and Negros Island Region.

Burdeos has articulated a clear vision for her tenure, emphasizing the following key areas:

Sustainable Development: Promoting environmentally sustainable practices within cooperatives.

Economic Empowerment: Enhancing the economic capacities of cooperative members through training and support programs.

Innovation and Technology: Encouraging the adoption of new technologies to improve cooperative operations and services.

Advocacy and Policy: Strengthening the cooperative sector's voice in national policy discussions and advocating for supportive legislation.

With Brenda Burdeos at the helm, the Liga ng mga Kooperatiba ng Pilipinas is poised to enter a new era of growth and development. Her leadership is expected to inspire confidence and bring about positive changes that will benefit cooperative members and their communities.

The election of the new officers signifies a renewed commitment to the cooperative ideals of mutual aid, economic empowerment, and community development. As the Liga moves forward, it will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the cooperative movement in the Philippines.

The sets of officers Liga ng mga Cooperative Officers ng Pilipinas (LCDOP), Negros Occidental Chapter take their Oath with Atty. Bong Cangrejo, the National President of LCDOP. The following elected officers: President – Brenda C. Burdeos (Bacolod City), Vice President Lynne Sitchon (Bago City), Secretary – Caroline Tabianan (Talisay City), Treasurer – Shen Villena (Cadiz City) and Auditor – Noel Doloriac (Silay City)