LCNHS holds 1st Archery Invitational Shoot-Off

The 1st La Castellana National High School Archery Invitational Shoot-Off was held at La Castellana National High School grounds on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

More than 30 student archers from the University of St. La Salle, University of Negros Occidental–Recoletos, Eliakim Learning Center, St. Scholastica’s Academy–Bacolod, Bacolod City National High School, Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Faith Christian School–Valladolid, Homelife Academy, Peniel Integrated Christian Academy of Rizal and La Castellana National High School participated in the competition which was in line with La Castellana’s Municipal Athletic Meet 2024 activities.

Coach Churchill Lopez of Bow.n.Arrow Archery Range, in an interview, said that he is glad that many students all over Negros Occidental are now interested in the sport and thanked La Castellana National High School for holding the competition.

The Recurve Category for archers from La Castellana National High School (Home) was separated from those coming from other schools (Guest).

In the boy’s Recurve Category–Home, Jaisan Barrientos defeated Mikhael John Perez (Silver) and Stephen John Arguilles, Jr. (Bronze).

In the girl’s Recurve Category–Home, Mickayla Domingo clinched the gold medal, winning over Zyrene Faith Merual (Silver) and Kyla Esquerra (Bronze).

In the boy’s Recurve Category–Guest, Steven Young won gold, defeating Vince Aimer Arevalo (Silver) and Nathan Gabriel Insuelo (Bronze).

In the girl’s Recurve Category–Guest, Cambria Maxime Patiño finished gold against Arian Railee Mendoza (Silver) and Alyanna Zabrina Hulleza (Bronze).

Other medalists were Jose Gabriel Gasacao (Gold–Boys U-10), Jaden Heidrich Jarbonido (Silver–Boys U-10); Nicole Quirino (Gold–Girls U-10), Jaime Christine Ledesma (Silver–Girls U-10); Keisha Chien Lacson (Gold–Open Recurve), Vincent Gael Butas (SIlver–Open Recurve), Tricia Lim (Bronze–Open Recurve); Zoe Liwag (Gold–Open Barebow); Ericca Felize Juanico (Gold–Open Compound).

Galagate lauded the archers for bringing sportsmanship and camaraderie into the competition.

“Archery is an amazing sport that practices extreme focus and precision. I hope more students come to love the sport so we can continue organizing events like this in the future,” he added.* (PR)