Lechon now P900 per kilo, as Lacson urges mayors to set up checkpoints

The price of lechon in Bacolod City is now pegged at P900 per kilo while the cost of a whole lechon is at P8,000.

This was confirmed by a lechon vendor in Bacolod City as the price of pork is now pegged at P420 per kilo.

Meanwhile, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson urged the mayors to put up checkpoints to monitor the entry of live pigs and pork products especially those with borders from banned areas.

"Only Bago City is doing it. We will constantly remind the local government units that they are still under the guidance of the province," Lacson said.

He added that the Capitol is ready to augment limited manpower at these checkpoints if there is a request from the local government units.

"We are also supposed to be watching our borders with Negros Oriental," Lacson said.

We have to sit down with the concerned mayors, he also said.

He pointed out that they should understand that the provincial government is trying to save the hog industry in their areas.

The provincial government maintained the ban of live pigs and pork products from areas classified as red zones of ASF, including Bacolod City.*