Lechon vendors told to avail services of slaughter house

Bacolod City Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, urged all lechon or roasted pig vendors to use the services of AVM-Bernardo slaughterhouse in Barangay Handumanan.

Flor said Wednesday, December 13, that based on the report of the City Veterinary Office (CHO), it showed that the roasted pig vendors did not use the facility of AVM-Bernardo, and instead engaged in backyard slaughtering, which is illegal.

“They should use the facility of AVM-Bernardo to ensure the consumer’s health,” she said.

She added that it’s part of the city’s policy that all meat vendors should use the services of AVM-Bernardo for slaughtering of pigs, cattle, among others.

Flor noted that Task Force Botagoy also intensified its campaign against illegal slaughtering in various barangays.

The City Council earlier tasked the Task Force Botagoy and the City Veterinary Office to strictly implement City Ordinance No. 459 or the Illegal Slaughtering Ordinance of Bacolod.

The ordinance established the guidelines and policies in the apprehension and confiscation of illegally slaughtered animals, including slaughtering paraphernalia in the city.

“This Christmas season, the Task Force Botagoy should strictly enforce the City Ordinance No.459 to ensure the safety of the consumers,” Flor said.

She said the meat vendors should stop illegal slaughtering to ensure the health and safety of the consuming public.

She added the illegal slaughtering activities could also cause a fire incident.*