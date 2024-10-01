Legislative building '25% complete'

Architect Jaries Ebenezer Encabo, of the City Engineer's Office, said yesterday that Legacy Construction Construction/MKU has completed 25 percent of the construction of the legislative building at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

"The structural is already at 80 percent, but all-in-all it's now at 25 percent completed," he said.

He added the construction of the building started in December 2023, and the contractor was given 18 months to finish the construction of the four-story building.

Encabo noted that the contractor was working on the building on time.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier asked the contractor of the project to finish first the building of the city councilors so they can occupy their new offices before the 2025 elections.

Its fund is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Benitez said the legislative building was designed for two districts since they are only waiting for the approval of Congress for the redistricting of Bacolod.

Once it is approved, Bacolod City will have a total of eight city councilors who will be elected for each district, from the current 12 elected councilors. /MAP.