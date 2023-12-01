Lemana bucks selling of eggs per kilo

Negros Occidental Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana said Wednesday, November 30, that selling eggs per piece is better than selling them per kilo.

"There are eggs that are only small but have weight, and eggs are being weighed for their classification from small to extra large to jumbo," Lemana said.

Baside, she said, it is easier to buy and sell per piece, especially since some sari-sari stores do not have a weighing scale.

Lemana made the reaction after a group of egg producers proposed that eggs be sold per kilo instead of per piece as retailers manipulate the actual sizes to earn more profits.

AGAP party-list Rep. Nicanor Briones, who also chairs the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines and Egg Council of the Philippines, said that eggs are sold by size depending on their weight.

“The sizing of eggs is per gram, so we have standard grams for each size; that’s the basis,” Briones said, referring to the cost of eggs based on the sizes, ranging from small, medium, large, extra-large and jumbo.

He added that retailers often change the sizes of the eggs and sell them instead of the actual price.*