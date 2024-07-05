Leonardia: ‘ I will decide in due time’

“ I will decide in due time.”

This was the message of former Bacolod City mayor Evelio Leonardia after several of his supporters were asking him about his plan for the 2025 national and local midterm elections. “ I’m now consulting my friends and we will make an assessment of the situation,” Leonardia said.

In the meantime, he said they are just letting nature take its course.

“ I would like to take this opportunity to serve notice to my friends, supporters, and believers that Bing Leonardia is still around,” he added.

Leonardia stressed that anything is possible for the 2025 elections.

After the 2022 elections, it’s for the first time that Leonardia agreed to the interview. He’s the longest-serving mayor in Bacolod, with a total of six terms.

Leonardia, who garnered 107, 447 votes during the May 9, 2022, national and local elections, was defeated by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez who obtained 171,893 votes. /MAP