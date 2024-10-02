Leonardia to run for congressman

Former Bacolod City mayor Evelio Leonardia files his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman of the Lone District of Bacolod for the 2025 midterm elections at the Liga ng nga Barangay Social Hall along San Juan Street in Barangay 12 on Tuesday afternoon, October 1.

Leonardia was the first aspirant to file the COC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) temporary office at the Liga ng nga Barangay Social Hall.

He was accompanied by his wife, Elsa, and daugther, Kara, along with his lawyer and at least 3,000 supporters.

Bacolod City Acting Election Officer Revo Sorbito urged all aspirants for the 2025 midterm elections to file their certificate of candidacy (COC) early and don't wait for the deadline.

Sorbito said yesterday the filing of COC started on October 1 and it will end on October 8 at the Liga ng nga Barangay Social Hall along San Juan Street in Barangay 12.

He said from October 1 to 7, they will accept the COCs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on October 8, they will accept COCs even beyond 5 p.m.

He added they will allow the companion of the aspirants at the Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall if there's enough space in the area.

Sorbito noted that the aspirants should check their COCs before submitting them to the Comelec or they can visit the office before the filing to prevent problems.

Moreover, Police Station 1 also deployed personnel at Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall to ensure peace and order in the area. /MAP