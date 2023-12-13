LEPT topnotchers from Himamaylan to get incentives from mayor

The two Himamaylan topnotchers of the recent September 2023 Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers will receive cash incentives worth P10,000 each from City Mayor Raymund Tongson.

West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus graduates Shiela Marie Delgado and Jeriel Grace Mabulay, who ranked 7th and 9th, respectively, were among the 87 exam takers who made it in the Elementary Level’s Top 10.

The topnotchers will be honored on Friday, December 15, by Mayor Tongson along with WVSU campus administrator Genesis Camarista, where they will receive their incentives from the city chief.

WVSU-Himamaylan also received 100% passing rate among it 44 first time takers. While three out of the five retakers also successfully passed the exams. The school’s overall performance was rated 95%.

With immense pride, the city mayor expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the both Himamaylanon topnotchers and their batchmates who passed the exam.

“This is a testament that the quality education provided by WVSU-Himamaylan Campus complemented by our city government’s academic support programs can produce success stories and competent graduates,” Tongson said.

Delgado is a native of Brgy. Caradio-an, while Mabulay is from Brgy. Carabalan. Both graduated at WVSU in June 2023.

“These accomplishments do not only honor the campus, but also inspire more students in Himamaylan to do well in their academic and board exams,” Tongson said. (PR)