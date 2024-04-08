Lessons from Synodality

The Diocese of Bacolod recently finished a series of gatherings where people journeyed together and listened to one another. The people were given chapters from the synod to ponder and share their thoughts while conversing with the Holy Spirit.

I collected reflections from two people who had front row interactions with the participants.

Here is Natalie Yao’s story: Last March 23, 2024, we gathered in a Lenten Recollection, arranged as part of the Synod on Synodality in the Catholic Church around the world initiated by Pope Francis, to listen to the voices of those seldom heard in the Church. I am so blessed that I got to interact with a deaf catechist of Welcome Home Foundation. I got to “hear” the plea of our deaf brothers and sisters in Christ who have long been asking for a signing (knows how to do sign language) priest to shepherd them in their faith journey. If not for listening to what they (the deaf community) need, it would never have dawned on me how a Catholic deaf and mute would avail of the Sacraments, especially the Sacrament of Confession, of which I have taken for granted the “ease” of doing because of my sense of hearing.

Imagine a deaf and mute person trying to shout out to the world what they need, and yet the world is turning a deaf ear towards them no matter how hard they cry out. That’s how I’ve felt. Here’s a community that feels left-out, set aside, and excluded and they’re knocking hard on the Church’s doors.

While they do their best to deepen their faith despite the feeling of abandonment, there are still things that only a priest can fill in, administer, and do -- like that of the Sacrament of Confession. With this Synod on Synodality, they hope that this time, their voice will reach far and be heard -- that their need of a signing priest be given to them at last, to keep their hearts aflame for the Lord to whom they are still holding on to.

According to Kimee Santiago, “the synodal consultations have been a time of self-criticism and renewal for me. I find myself always having something to say or teach or proclaim before I could even listen, but the Conversations in the Spirit, the method used in the synod, invite me to recheck my condescension. It’s so true that listening to others bare their most authentic stories reveals God’s glory in a way that’s more powerful than if I had listened only within my usual milieu. Thank you, Holy Spirit!”

I remember asking each group one word to describe their experience and their replies: love, hope, consistency, being open and belongingness.

The Lenten recollection (SALOK) was indeed a timely venue to share what a community needed. It gave us a greater impact. Other groups were also able to give their sentiments and they were heard. The Diocese of Bacolod will summarize all that was shared and will be sent to the Vatican.

We are blessed.*