‘Let go’ of single-use plastics, grow mangroves instead: PENRO

BEFORE AND AFTER. Some images captured at the site in Brgy. Sampinit before the pre-Valentine's Day clean-up and mangrove tree growing activity by PENRO Negros Occidental, Feb. 13. PENRO NEGOCC PHOTO
BEFORE AND AFTER. Some images captured at the site in Brgy. Sampinit before the pre-Valentine’s Day clean-up and mangrove tree growing activity by PENRO Negros Occidental, Feb. 13. PENRO NEGOCC PHOTO
BEFORE AND AFTER. Some images captured at the site in Brgy. Sampinit before the pre-Valentine’s Day clean-up and mangrove tree growing activity by PENRO Negros Occidental, Feb. 13.
BEFORE AND AFTER. Some images captured at the site in Brgy. Sampinit before the pre-Valentine’s Day clean-up and mangrove tree growing activity by PENRO Negros Occidental, Feb. 13. PENRO NEGOCC PHOTO

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Negros Occidental and partners planted a total of 500 mangrove propagules and collected waste in Bago City as part of its pre-Valentine’s Day and post-Wetlands Day initiative, February 13.

The clean-up and mangrove tree growing activity was held along the coasts of Purok Batad, Brgy. Sampinit in coordination and collaboration with the Community ENR Office - Bago, Bantay Katunggan, and the Bago City Government.

A total of 18 sacks of assorted garbage were collected, bulk of which are single-use plastics, diapers, sachets, cups and grocery bags.

During the program, PENRO Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya shared the importance of wetlands and mangroves to our well-being.

He also stated that this is one of the many ways we can show our love for the environment.

CENRO Bago SVEMS Ginalyn Ecraela welcomed all participants as MKNP Park Superintendent Dennis Piñosa, TSD Chief Catherine Balasa and CDS Chief Rosie Pablico gave their messages of gratitude and encouragement to continue on caring for our environment.

It was also highlighted by sharing of the Top 1 National Best Alternative Dispute Resolution Officer in the country Orland Julius Padios.

He shared the reasons and best practices why Region 6 was awarded the best Regional Pool of ADROs.*

