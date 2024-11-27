"Let's focus on our work, not take sides" – Lacson

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has called on local officials to prioritize their work over taking sides in the ongoing political situation between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

"If we take sides, that will be a problem. Let's focus on working for the betterment of our respective communities," Lacson said.

Lacson also addressed recent comments made by Vice President Duterte, noting that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken the threat seriously and will use the law to address the matter. "The DOJ has already stated that they will investigate this threat and handle it accordingly, especially in light of how VP Sara expressed herself, which is typical of the Duterte style when emotions run high," Lacson explained.

He added that while the threat appeared directed at three individuals, the situation should be handled by the authorities. "The government will not ignore this. They will investigate and identify who is the person given instruction by VP Sara," Lacson said.

Duterte recently disclosed having called an assassin, instructing him to pledge to assassinate President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, after she revealed receiving threats against her life. "No joke. No joke," Duterte emphasized.

Lacson urged restraint, saying, "Let's not take the law into our own hands. Let the law take its course, and we'll wait for the DOJ's findings." He also cautioned against focusing too much on the issue, warning that it could lead to political and economic instability in the country.

"We must continue doing our roles as elected officials—whether as the President, Vice President, or local officials—and focus on improving our communities and the economy. This situation shouldn't affect the country’s progress," Lacson added. (TDE)