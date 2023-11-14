Leyte Kalipayan performs PH dances at Pintaflores

Leyte Kalipayan Dance Company Performs at the City Auditorium

The world-renowned Leyte Kalipayan Dance Company of Eastern Visayas wowed the audience with its almost 2-hour performance of the different dances in the three major Philippine islands, the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Nov. 10, at the City Auditorium.

Dancers wore colorful costumes depicting the rich culture of the country and gracefully danced with mastery accompanied by traditional instruments.

Alumna/Technical Staff Joy Lapidario said the different dances they performed include the habanera botolena (wedding dance), alegria, polkabal, and jota cavitena for the Spanish Philippines; banga, pagpag, Ifugao/Beguet/, ragragsakan, tahing baila/fish dance, malong, vinta/habatong, and singkil for ethnic Philippines; and the rural Philippines which include karang, sayaw sa kalo, subli, itik-itik, maglalatik, sayaw sa suga, and tinikling.

She also said the show ended with a Tinikling dance since it originated in the province of Leyte, choreographed by the dance company Artistic Director Teresita Veloso-Pil.

Lapidario shared that the dance company members practice 4 to 6 hours almost every day to master the dances.

Department of Education Teacher Marionne Van Sasis was impressed with the performance of the dance company because they danced with grace and mastery of the Philippine culture. He also hoped that events like this would continue since it would also boost the heritage and culture of the city.

He also commended the unique interpretation of the different dances, authentic costumes, and world-class performance of the group, which they can later replicate in their respective schools.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and wife, Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Victoriana Cabili, San Carlos City Heritage Culture and the Arts Council (SCCHCAC) Focal Person Dr. Archilles Ponferrada, Department of Education (DepEd) Western Visayas Regional Director Dr. Ramir Uytico, Tourism Operations Officer 1 Jennifer Saballa-Paran, and DepED San Carlos City Senior Education Program Specialist for Social Mobilization, and Networking Joven Cahaban also graced the event facilitated by the Pintaflores Foundation and SCCHCAC. (PR)