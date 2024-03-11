LGU begins restoration of historic ‘simboryo’ in Victorias

The City Government of Victorias and Barangay VIII Council collaborated for the clearing operation on the historic “simboryo” at Barangay VIII, Victorias City, March 8.

The remaining “simboryo” or the smokestack of the Muscovado sugar mill in the said barangay is a testament to the rich heritage of the community.

It had been engulfed by overgrown vegetation that obscured its architectural beauty and historical value prompting the local community to seek assistance from the authorities on the structure’s clearing.

Punong Barangay Jose Murillo raised the issue on the community's Facebook page.

Upon seeing the post, Councilor Dino Acuña brought the matter to the attention of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez.

Mayor Javi initiated a clean-up activity in the area and deployed workers for the clearing operation.

Barangay VIII Council is grateful for the proactive measures taken by the LGU and to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Maintenance Department of Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, and residents who worked tirelessly to clear the simboryo of the invasive plants, revealing the intricate details and grandeur of the structure that had been hidden for far too long.

The revitalization efforts not only restored the simboryo but also sparked a renewed sense of pride and unity among the residents.

Victorias City continues to safeguard these historic symbols for the benefit of the present and future generations. (PR)