LGU eyeing to send home 3k evacuees affected by Kanlaon eruption

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan revealed Wednesday that they are eyeing to send home about 3,000 residents affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

Mangilimutan said these individuals are from 891 households and have been staying at the evacuation centers.

The mayor said they may come up with the decision today ( Thursday) to send back home the evacuees after a debriefing and meeting with concerned government agencies led by their local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office as of press time about the Kanlaon's present situation.

So far they have not monitored abnormalities on the volcano's situation in the past few days after it erupted on June 3.

They are also basing their decision on the assessment and advice of the Office of the Civil Defense and experts from Phivolcs.

Mangilimutan meanwhile said they are eyeing to relocate some 100 families from the volcano's 4-kilometer permanent danger zone per advice from OCD and Phivolcs.

However she said they needed the support of the national government on the budgetary requirement for such a relocation.

As of this time Mangilimutan said they have not monitored lahar flow from the volcano.

She said they are advised to put notice that the four kilometer permanent danger zone is restricted.(TDE)