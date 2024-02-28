LGU to provide relocation for Victorias City village fire victims

The City Government of Victorias will provide adequate relocation for the victims of the residential fire at Barangay V which transpired last February 19.

An extensive cleaning, clearing, and rehabilitation campaign targeting previously uninhabited housing units was done for those displaced by the fire.

There were also structural assessments conducted to carefully evaluate the condition of the housing units to identify any repairs.

A sanitation process and careful adherence to proper disposal protocols was also implemented ensuring that the housing units and their surroundings were thoroughly cleansed and prepared to accommodate the new occupants.

This initiative is spearheaded by Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez and supported by Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and city councilors.

Various city departments including the City Human Settlements and Urban Development Office, City Engineering Office, General Services Office, City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office, Business, Permits and Licensing Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Homeowners Associations of Villa Victorias joined efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the tragedy. (PR)