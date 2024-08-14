LGUs celebrate Kanlaon’s bio-diversity

As a manifestation of their commitment to preserve the Mount Kanlaon Natural Park (MKNP) and sustain its biodiversity, six local government units within the MKNP area celebrated the Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park Festival 2024 dubbed “Halad kay Kang-Laon” last August 9-11 at the Municipality of Murcia.

“Thank you very much to Bago City Mayor Nicholas M. Yulo, La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla G. Nicor-Manguilimutan, Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco B. Cardenas, La Carlota City Mayor Rex R. Jalando-on and San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo and your respective tourism officers and staff for your LGU’s whole-hearted support to this year’s festival,” said festival host Murcia Mayor Gerry M. Rojas.

“The success of this year’s festival manifests the sincerity of our collective vow to protect the MKNP environment and all the flora and fauna in the area.

May our efforts in making this festival successful appease and pacify Kang-Laon, so that we will no longer experience the fear and damage brought by its recent eruption,” Mayor Rojas added.

Under the theme “Sari-buhay sg Kanlaon, Bugal Gid Naton (Kanlaon’s Biodiversity is Our Pride)”, the three-day event opened on August 9 with a Trade Fair featuring the best products of the six LGUs and other producers’ organizations in Murcia.

The mayors and representatives of the six LGUs, together with DENR personnel headed by PENRO Engr. Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya and DENR Western Visayas Protected Areas Superintendent Dennis Peñosa, led the opening program.

Other activities on opening day were the Pintura Sa Lawas (Body-Painting) and Canvas Painting Contests, Photography Contest, Pautok sg Lasang (Quizbowl), and an Acoustic Night with a live band in the evening.

The second day featured BisekleTanum (Bike Ride and Tree-Planting) in Brgy. Minoyan, Pamati kag Magtuon (Listen and Learn) symposium on the environment with Roderick Samonte, Director for InterNaturalization and External Relations of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, as resource speaker, parlor games and the Coronation of the Diwata kag Suta sg Kang-Laon 2024).

Acclaimed as “Diwata kag Suta sang Kang-Laon 2024” were “Diwata sg Kanlaon 2024” Kimberly Claire V. Nillama (San Carlos City), 1st Runner-Up - Arianne Maree Arellano (Bago City) and 2nd Runner-Up - Angelique Mae Villalba (Murcia); and “Suta sg Kanlaon 2024 - Ryan Alfonso Misajon (Bago City), 1st Runner-Up - Jercel Sendon (Murcia) and 2nd Runner-Up - Prince Christian T. Tampepe (Canlaon City).

Last Sunday’s closing ceremony showcased the award-winning festival dances of the six LGUs, namely La Carlota City’s Pasalamat Festival, La Castellana’s Bailes De Luces Festival, Canlaon City’s Pasayaw Festival, Bago City’s Babaylan Festival, San Carlos City’s Pintaflores Festival and Murcia’s Tinabuay Festival.

Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas and First Lady Berni Rojas, with Tourism Officer Estela Barbo, turned over the responsibilities of next year’s hosting of the festival to La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on and Tourism Officer Karen Aguirre.

“We accept this responsibility of hosting the Mount Kanlaon Natural Park Festival 2025 Edition in La Carlota.

On behalf of all La Carlota officials and residents, we look forward to welcoming all of you in next year’s celebration of the Mount Kanlaon Natural Park Festival,” said Mayor Rex Jalando-on.

Contest winners also received their awards during the closing program.

The winners are:

Trade Fair: 1st Place – Canlaon City, 2nd Place – Bago City and 3rd Place – La Carlota City; Pautok sa Lasang (Quizbowl): 1st – San Carlos City, 2nd – Canlaon City and 3rd – La Carlota City;

Pahampang: Sack Race – La Carlota City, Message Relay – Bago City, Planting Stick – San Carlos City and Egg Relay – Canlaon City; Photography Contest: 1st - San Carlos City, 2nd – Bago City and 3rd – La Castellana;

Body-Painting: 1st – La Carlota City, 2nd – Murcia and 3rd – La Castellana; and Canvas Painting: 1st – Murcia, 2nd – La Carlota City and 3rd – San Carlos City.