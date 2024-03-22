LGUs gearing up for Panaad Festival

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Thursday, March 21, that some localities have already started repairing their pavilions at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan for the coming Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024.

This year's Panaad Festival which is dubbed as the mother of all festivals in the province is set on April 15 to 21 with the theme "Living the Promise."

The Capitol has allocated P350,000 for each local government unit for their respective preparations for the event.

Meanwhile, Lacson said he is hoping that Negrenses will be the champions in the coming Western Visayas Regional Athletic meet, which will be hosted by the province.

The Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet will be held in Negros Occidental May 2 to 7.

It will be hosted by the Negros Occidental Schools Division with the Bacolod Schools Division as co-host.

The venues for the games will be the Panaad Park and Stadium and Paglaum Sports Complex in Bacolod City.

Lacson said some of the events maybe held outside Panaad like tennis which will be in San Carlos City.*