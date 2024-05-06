LGUs join 5-day climate change action plan training

The five-day Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (eLCCAP) Training Workshop started yesterday, May 6, at Negros Residences in Bacolod City.

The training workshop of representatives of local government units of the Province of Negros Occidental aims to gain a thorough understanding of climate change and determine the necessary actions, given the severity of its impact on the province’s current situation.

It also aims to enhance the knowledge of the LGUs on climate change and take the necessary steps to implement the Enhanced Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson assured the LGUs that they can count on the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental to provide all the support they need in the battle against climate change.

“We all know that the most effective way to address this very alarming concern is through the cooperation of people and institutions on a global scale. As I have previously stated, climate change is a problem of global proportion, but reducing its adverse impacts must be done at the local level,” said Lacson.

“Always remember that you will initiate the momentum that we urgently need because we need everyone, every Negrense, to do their part—not as a mere proposition, but as an urgent necessity,” he added.

The activity is spearheaded by the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division in collaboration with the Climate Change Commission. (PR)