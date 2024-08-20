LGUs mandated to implement salary increase

The local government units will give salary increase to employees but not retroactive unlike those in national government agencies, Provincial Legal Officer and Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas said, Monday.

Nellas explained that based on their interpretation of the Executive Order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., LGUs are not covered by the retroactivity clause.

"Only national agencies can implement the retroactivity," he pointed out.

The salary increase is expected to be released this month in August.

Executive Order No. 64, mandating standardized salary increase in four tranches was signed by President Marcos on August 2.

Nellas said the increase would be subject to tax.

Under EO 64, the updated salary schedule will be implemented in National Government Agencies (NGAs) in four tranches: the first tranche on Jan. 1, 2024; the second tranche on Jan. 1, 2025; the third tranche on Jan. 1, 2026; and the fourth tranche on Jan. 1, 2027.

Qualified government employees will also receive a medical allowance of P7,000 per annum as a subsidy for health maintenance.

Nellas added that the provincial government will implement the mandated salary increase for employees. (TDE)