LGUs-San Carlos and Calatrava with Partners Launch AIDA project and Ink MOA

San Carlos City government and Municipality of Calatrava with their partners the Aboitiz Foundation, Aboitiz Power, Connected Women, Department of the Interior & Local Government, Philippine Commission on Women and Negros Occidental province launched their joint project called Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation (AIDA) yesterday, July 2, at San Carlos city auditorium.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the said project was also done among representatives including San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and Calatrava Municipality Mayor Marilyn Era, Aboitiz Foundation Chief Operation Officer Mardi Mapa-Suplido, City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona on Behalf of Governor Eugenio V. Lacson, Chief Executive Office Connected Women Agnes Gervacio, and Vice President for Corporate Services SaCaSun Power Inc. Noreen Marie Vicencio.

Project AIDA aimed at giving the unemployed, displaced and disadvantaged workers in the women sector employment with a very flexible work plan and environment, right in their respective homes.

Suplido of Aboitiz Foundation said the program will benefit the selected 100 women from San Carlos and Calatrava who will undergo a 15-day online comprehensive training focused on structured courses, including data annotation and digital skills, with a daily training allowance provided during the training period. She added that the training will start from August 1 to August 21, excluding weekends.

The sessions will run for 3-4 hours each day after which beneficiaries can apply and start working at home as data annotators or IT related jobs. She also thanked Negros Occidental province, especially Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson for funding the program worth P1.2M for each LGU.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo commended the Aboitiz Foundation, Power and Connected Women for giving underprivileged women in the city an opportunity to work.

He added that AIDA is not just a project but a transformative force that empowers individuals and enhances the city’s workforce. Gustilo hoped that the project signalled a significant step towards more shared endeavors in the future. He also thanked partners and potential collaborators for their support and commitment to this AIDA project.

The 34-year-old single mom from Brgy. 3 Rose Abella Cantones said that she decided to join the said program for extra income to provide for her son's needs; she thanked all the people for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Orientation of beneficiaries from both LGUs on Elevate AIDA training, program journey, selection process and program followed led by Head of Training and Resource Management Stephanie Lagasca.

City Administrator Atty. Estefanio Libutan Jr., SP Members Victoriana Cabili and Armando Laguda Jr., ITCSO Head Joseph Allan Binghay, ITCSO Information System Analyst II Felix Michael S. Oberes, Aboitiz Group AVP for External Relations John Michael Rico, VP for Stakeholder Relations and Compliance Miguel Robillo, SAVP for Stakeholder Relations and Permitting Tara Vera and Impact Lead Aboitiz Foundation Inc., and OIC Provincial Planning and Development Office Anna Marie Lucasan were also present. (PR)