LGUs undergo Water Quality and Quantity Monitoring Training held at Mambukal Resort

Eleven Local Government units in the Province of Negros Occidental underwent the Water Quality and Quantity Monitoring Training held at the Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary on July 11-12, 2024.

This was organized by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, in partnership with USAID Safe Water, which completed the first batch of Water Quality and Quantity Monitoring Training.

Among the resource speakers of the training were from the Environment Management Bureau (EMB) VI and USAID Safe Water.

Engr. Catherine Murcia-Moleta of the EMB VI lectured on Water Classification and Water Quality Standards while Engr. Carla Quivis of USAID Safe Water Negros Occidental gave lectures on Turbidity as a Water Quality and Measuring Surface Water Discharge.

The training also involved a practicum to put into practice the water quality and quantity monitoring techniques within the stream of Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary.

This activity is part of the Negros Occidental Integrated Water Security Program, directed by the Provincial Integrated Water Security Council.