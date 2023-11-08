Liba designated as deputy chief of CCADU

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director Colonel Noel

Aliño has designated Major Junjie Liba as deputy chief of City Community Affairs and Development Unit (CCADU) of BCPO.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Brillo, administrative officer for the office of City Director of BCPO, said Tuesday, November 7, that Liba, who was removed as chief of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), assumed his post at CCADU last week, a vacant position at BCPO.

He said CCADU was headed by Lieutenant Colonel Bonifacio Ancajas Jr., and he has had no deputy chief for a long time.

Amid allegations of corruption at BTAO, Liba was earlier replaced by Executive Assistant Patrick Lacson through a memorandum issued by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

BTAO was created through City Ordinance 230 Series of 1999, which for Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on laws, should be headed by a civilian in nature, which means that “non-uniformed personnel should be assigned there.”

Brillo said Liba is a big help at CCADU to address the illegal drug problem in various barangays.

He said CCADU was tasked with conducting drug clearing operations in the barangays along with the Police Community Relations (PCR).

Meanwhile, Aliño also ordered that the flags at the BCPO be flown at half-staff to mourn the death of Patrolman Mark Lorence Dalida, 25, who was assigned at the BCPO’s General Services Office (GSO).

Brillo said Dalida, a resident of Barangay Gomez, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental, died due to cardiac arrest on November 6. He entered police service on August 24, 2020.

He said they also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family of Dalida, adding that BCPO will also extend assistance to his family.*