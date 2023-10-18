Big names, big bands to light up Cosmic Lacson Strip

Pop star Sarah Geronimo, singer and rapper KZ Tandingan, rock band P.O.T., reggae group Brownman Revival are just among the performers scheduled to grace the Cosmic Strip in Lacson during the highlights of this year’s MassKara Festival on October 19-22.

Six major stages are now being set up with over 60 corporate booths and more than 100 local food pop-ups to serve hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the 4-day music and lights festival in Lacson Strip from the corner of Ninoy Aquino Drive-Lacson, all the way to SSS Bacolod.

The Bacology Stage of San Miguel Brewery will have nightly performances from P.O.T, Dilaw, Blaster and the Celestial Klownz, DJ Marc Marasigan, DJ Ron Poe and DG Arra Azura.

At the corner of Lacson and Ninoy Aquino Drive, the Wonder Stage of Globe Telecom will feature DJ Ace Ramos, Lola Amour, The Dukes, BINI, Paul Pablo and Kreonz.

Coke Studio on the hand will bring in Sarah Geronimo, PlayerTwo, Ferdinand Aragon, Mojo Nova and Aire Banda while the Starstruck Stage of DITO Telecom will have KZ Tandingan as its main performer.

Pop Stage of Solar, Bredco and Acacia will have Project Juan and the Upstream band while the Carnival Stage of BingoPlus will have Jay-R Siaboc, Tony Labrusca, G22, Project Z, A Class, Allmost, Kice and Versus.

The Sunset Stage which will be the main stage will have performances from Brownman Revival, Shamrock, Cueshe, Greyhoundz, Chocolate Factory and Typecast.

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation President, Katherine Matiling said preparations have started along Lacson strip and part of the main street will be closed for stage set-up. Full closure of the road where the festival will happen will start on October 19 till the end of the festival on October 22.

“We are expecting huge crowds to patronize one of our major festival sites and we have started to activate our interagency partners to ensure peace and security, as well as maintain cleanliness along Lacson,” Matiling said. (PR)