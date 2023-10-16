Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 coronation tonight at USLS Bacolod

Who is your bet to be the next Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023?

Tonight, October 16, Bacolod City will crown the new Miss Bacolod MassKara at the La Salle Coliseum, USLS.

The 15 candidates who will be competing for the most coveted crown in the City of Smiles are Georgette Ysabelle Millan, Therese Pira-an, Tracy Mae Sunio, Marianel Tan, Geralyn Joy Basto, Allona Nejar, Jada Biaxyl Celeste, Janine Cabrillos, Cailah Jhane Delarma, Elli Rose Elola, Rose Mariel Sansing, Kyle Santillan, Ma. Ericka Panganiban, Crizwin Claire Española, and Yvonne Catamco.

The Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 will bring home P150,000 in cash while runners-up will romp off with P100,000 and P50,000 for second and third places, respectively.

Each candidate was given a P80,000 cash subsidy by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation after besting more than 70 ladies who auditioned for this year’s beauty pageant.

Winners for the Best in Talent and Best in Festival Costume will also be named along with special awards for Best in Long Gown Competition and Best in Swimwear.

Actor and model Marco Gumabao will share centerstage with actress and influencer Janeena Chan in hosting the coronation night. Meanwhile actor and musician Carlo Aquino will serenade the ladies.

Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2009 and actress Bianca Manalo will be one of the Board of Judges. The esteemed board will be chaired by Interior Local Government Undersecretary Margarita Guiterrez, who is also the president of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP).

Furthermore, the candidates went through a series of workshops and mentoring. This included sessions with Miss Bacolod MassKara International Jan Marie Bordon along with other beauty queens, Billie Hakenson, runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020, and Riana Pangindian,1st Princess the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant.

Aces and Queens mentors also took helm in gilding the 2023 candidates. Yeoh Egwaras taught the hopefuls Basic Modeling, and Pipo Gonzales handled the Q&A Workshop. The Personality Development & Wardrobe and Styling was taught by Mikee Andrei. This company has produced many beauty titlists in our country.

Their handlers and makeup artists also went through a Masterclass with Raymond Galang, the head makeup artist of Aces and Queens and Jim Ryan Ros, hair stylist of the pageant powerhouse and owner of Culture Salon Manila.*