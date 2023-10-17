Next Gen Z ambassadors crowned at Mr. & Ms. Teen MassKara 2023

Mr. & Ms. Teen Masskara 2023 has been concluded and the Next Gen Z Ambassadors have been crowned.

The new Ms. Teen MassKara is Juliana Marie Benitua and Mr. Teen MassKara is Aaron Joshua Reddy.

They were proclaimed during the coronation night held at the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos on October 15.

The other awardees were Mr. & Ms. Tourism Rency Dela Rosa and Clarisse Geriane.

The Mr. & Ms. Charity were Shimero Diaz and Kyra Hulleza

Ms Teen MassKara Benitua said, "Where do I even begin… I just feel really happy and proud of myself as to who I have become and what I have achieved. The course of my journey was not easy. I started from zero but here I am as your Miss Teen Masskara 2023.”

This very journey shaped me into an improved individual ready to empower and inspire my audience with the platform I am given. Honestly, winning the crown is just a bonus, when I stepped into the stage and showed the people and proved myself that I am capable, I felt like I’d already won," she added.

Mr. Teen MassKara Reddy said, "Being named Mr. Teen Masskara makes me feel incredibly humble. This journey has been full of development, education, and the support of incredible individuals. I want to start by expressing my gratitude to my family, friends, and mentors who have served as a lifeline throughout this competition.”

“I am very thankful for your leadership and constant support. I also like to thank the outstanding candidates who stood next to me. I appreciate our connections since each of you is gifted and unique in your own way.Though we competed to become Mr. Teen Masskara, this crown is for all of us," he added.

Miss Teen Masskara 2022 Ms. Lyzabelle Blythe Siason Villa said, "To our new queen, I am excited to see how this journey and new responsibility will transform you to be a phenomenal woman who is grounded by her core and who has the heart to create change in people's lives."