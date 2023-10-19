Yvonne Catamco is Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023

The City of Smiles its new Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 in the person of Yvonne Catamco, a 4th year Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management student of the University of St. La Salle.

Catamco, 22, is an advocate of the welfare of the underprivileged children.

She won the crown with 14 other candidates equally vying for it.

The challenges of winning the crown have been felt by all candidates. But in a competition like this, only three ladies emerged as the top three winners.

The first runner-up in the competition was Tracy Mae Sunio and the second runner-up was Elli Rose Elola. Joining the winners in the top five were Marianel Tan and Jada Biaxyl Celeste.

The competition has a lot of surprises for the audience and it was star studded from the entertainers in the likes of actor Carlo Aquino to the composition of the Board of Judges with prominent Senator Raffy Tulfo took part.

There were various competitions that tested the character, resilience, wit, beauty, talent and confidence in wearing various styles and designs of clothes and wardrobes and the ladies showed their best best on their respective capabilities.

The Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 brought home P150,000 in cash while second and third runners-up romped off with P100,000 and P50,000, respectively.

The corporate award winners were: Tracy Mae Sunio (Ms Merczi), Marianel Tan (Ms Cali, Ms Road Safety Ambassador (MVIC), Ms Bingo Plus, Ms Flower Studio, Ms SM City Bacolod, Ms Belo Beauty, Tiktok Queen Award); Yvonne Catamco (Ms Northwest Inn, Ms DITO Telecommunity); Jada Biaxyl Celeste (Ms Global Strategic, Ms Lamtex, Ms Manulife); Geralyn Joy Basto (Ms Eastwest Bank, Suzuki's Choice Award); and Allona Nejar (Ms Phirst, Ms Robinson's Place Bacolod).

The minor awards winners were: Cailah Jhane Delarma (Ms Congeniality); Allona Nejar (Ms Photogenic); Elli Rose Elola (Darling of Social Media, Best in Evening Gown); Marianel Tan (Best in Talent, Best in Festival Costume, Best Evening Gown Designer); Jada Biaxyl Celeste (Best Festival Designer); and Yvonne Catamco (Best in Swim Wear).*