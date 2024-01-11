Liga ng mga Barangay provincial polls set

The elections of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Negros Occidental is set on Friday January 12, at Seda Hotel in Bacolod City, Teodora Sumagaysay, provincial director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), said Wednesday, January 10.

Sumagaysay said the election will start at 8 a.m.

"It will be the same process at the city and municipal election of Liga ng mga Barangay officers," she said.

She said the DILG will just oversee the election process.

"It will be the Liga that will handle the process with the Commission on Elections and representatives from a civil society organization," Sumagaysay pointed out.

She said the Liga election on Friday, January 12, will be simultaneously conducted nationwide.

Earlier, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that as part of the coalition between Love Negros and the United Negros Alliance, the former will get to choose the Liga president and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president in the province.

Victorias City village chief Richard Julius Sablan of Barangay 2 is the front runner for the top Liga post in the province.

The elected Liga president will set as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.*